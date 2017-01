SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 points as No. 4 Gonzaga beat short-handed Portland 73-52 on Saturday night to remain the only unbeaten team in Division I. Williams-Goss did leave the game early, though, and was seen on crutches after the contest. Przemek Karnowski added 12 points for Gonzaga (19-0, 7-0 West Coast), which has a nation’s best 19-game winning streak. It is the best start in program history. MORE