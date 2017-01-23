Spokane Chiefs Blog: A Winning Weekend

Coming off 12 games in 18 days to start the second half of the season, the Chiefs got an unexpected break courtesy of Mother Nature. Spokane was slated to play Seattle on Wednesday at the Spokane Arena, but freezing rain and snow across most of the state of Washington made the highways like an ice rink. Snoqualmie Pass was closed due to fallen trees and ice, and the Thunderbirds had no way of getting to Spokane to play the game. The contest was postponed until Tuesday, January 24th and the Chiefs got a rare week where they didn’t play a game from Monday through Thursday. Spokane had just 2 games to play over the weekend as they hosted Kootenay on Saturday at the Arena, and traveled to Everett for a late afternoon contest on Sunday. MORE