Aaron Best himself claims to bleed Eagle red. The 20-year veteran of the Eastern Washington University football program will become EWU’s 21st head football coach as he was named Saturday (Jan. 21) via Twitter by EWU athletic director Bill Chaves. Best will be introduced at an introductory media conference on Monday (Jan. 23) at noon Pacific time at the Red Reese Room at EWU’s Special Events Pavilion. MORE