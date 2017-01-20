Zags shut down SCU for 5th straight win

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach Lisa Fortier pride themselves on defense, and that was on full display on Thursday as they held Santa Clara to 39 points in a 51-39 win inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.The 39 points allowed ties the lowest allowed in a West Coast Conference game under coach Fortier, as Pepperdine scored 39 last season, and the 15 second-half points SCU scored ties the 15 Presbyterian scored in the first half of that game earlier this season. The Broncos did not score more than 10 points in the final three quarters. The Broncos turned the ball over 26 times, three short of the most against a coach Fortier defense and the most an opponent has committed this year. MORE