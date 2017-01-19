Early home games highlight Cougs’ 2017 schedule

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2017 football schedule and Washington State will host seven games in Martin Stadium, highlighted by five-straight home games and two Friday night contests. “We face a unique situation this fall starting the season with five-straight home games,” said WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos. “The schedule is out of our control and we will make this a positive, having the opportunity to build momentum early in the year without having to put on a road jersey until Week 6. MORE