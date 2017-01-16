SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Zach Collins said No. 5 Gonzaga wanted to make a statement against No. 21 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night. ”There was a lot of hype going into this game,” Collins said, after the Zags beat Saint Mary’s 79-56.
”We were hoping to come in and make a statement to the rest of the conference and the rest of the country. We know how to win.” MORE
Zags make statement against St. Mary’s
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Zach Collins said No. 5 Gonzaga wanted to make a statement against No. 21 Saint Mary’s on Saturday night. ”There was a lot of hype going into this game,” Collins said, after the Zags beat Saint Mary’s 79-56.