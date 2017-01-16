Spokane Chiefs Blog: Life on the Road

he start of this second half of the season has been anything but easy for the Chiefs. The team entered their third straight week of 4 games in 5 nights two points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League. Twelve games in 3 weeks can take its’ toll, and the team had gone 3-4-0-1 in the first two weeks to fall two points back of Portland, and 5 back of Seattle for the final 2 playoff spots in the West. With the first two weeks seeing the Chiefs play two at home and two on the road each week, this third week was going to find Spokane playing all 4 games on the road against division rivals.MORE