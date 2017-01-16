49ers interview Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable for head coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Seattle offensive line coach and former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Cable for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday. Team CEO Jed York met with Cable as part of his search for replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history. Cable coached a line that has struggled this season in Seattle, but has helped the Seahawks develop a strong running game his first five seasons with the Seahawks. Seattle was knocked out of the playoffs Saturday with a 36-20 loss to Atlanta. MORE