SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Przemek Karnowski scored 17 points as No. 5 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 93-55 on Thursday night to remain the nation’s only undefeated Division I basketball team. Zach Collins scored 15 points and Silas Melson added 13 for Gonzaga (16-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games. Six Zags scored in double figures. Buay Tuach scored 19 points for Loyola Marymount (8-8, 1-4), which has lost 15 straight games to Gonzaga dating to 2010. MORE