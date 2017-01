PULLMAN, Wash. – Alexys Swedlund poured in a career-best 22 points while freshman Chanelle Molina and senior Ivana Kmetovska added 16 a piece as the Washington State women’s basketball team cruised to an impressive 74-57 win over Southern California on Sunday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars (8-8, 3-2 Pac-12) won their third-straight conference contest while handing the Trojans (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) their third-straight defeat. MORE