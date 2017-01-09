Spokane Chiefs Blog: Split Week

After dropping 3 out of 4 to start the second half of the season, the Chiefs found themselves 6 points behind Seattle for the final playoff berth in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League standings. With the team in danger of sinking further in the race, the Chiefs made some moves before the WHL trade deadline to help shore up the roster. First, Spokane moved forward Wyatt Sloboshan to Regina for forwards Riley Woods and Rykr Cole. Sloboshan had told the Chiefs he was not going to come back to Spokane after playing one game for the Chiefs following his trade from Saskatoon. MORE