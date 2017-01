SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss scored a career-high 36 points, and No. 5 Gonzaga used its accurate shooting all over the court to beat San Francisco 95-80 on Thursday night. Jordan Mathews scored 16 points for the unbeaten Zags (15-0, 3-0 WCC), returning to the city where he grew up to face a program his father once coached. MORE