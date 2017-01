STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jordan Mathews scored 16 points and fueled a big run in the second half to help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Pacific 81-61 on Saturday night. Gonzaga (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight with 17:13 remaining before going on a 25-4 run in a 10-minute span. Mathews and Josh Perkins had two 3-pointers apiece during the spurt to help the Bulldogs continue their best start in school history. MORE