Spokane Chiefs Blog: Tri-City Too Tough

The Chiefs headed into the Christmas break in a rare position for them over the last decade…namely out of a playoff berth. Spokane has not missed the post season since the 2005-06 campaign, but the team was three points back of Seattle for the final playoff spot in the West as the Chiefs started the second half of the season. Spokane also got the news that forward Wyatt Sloboshan, who was acquired just a couple weeks earlier from Saskatoon, would not be returning to the team for personal reasons. MORE