SAN DIEGO (AP) – Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, beset by turmoil after 10 players were suspended after a sexual assault investigation, upset Luke Falk and the Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday night. It was one of the few exciting plays in an otherwise pedestrian edition of what traditionally has been one of the country’s most exciting bowl games. MORE