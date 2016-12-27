Vandals embrace underdog role, win first bowl game since 2009 http://www.krem.com/sports/vandals-embrace-underdog-role-win-first-bowl-game-since-2009/377139402 Matt Linehan was game MVP as Idaho made a statement win in their first bowl appearance since 2009. Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:53 PM. PST December 22, 2016

 
Matt Linehan was game MVP as Idaho made a statement win in their first bowl appearance since 2009. Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:53 PM. PST December 22, 2016

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Matt Linehan threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a another score to help Idaho beat Colorado State 61-50 on Thursday night in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the third-highest scoring game in bowl history. Idaho (9-4) matched its highest victory total since moving to FBS in 1996, but the victory will do nothing to quell the debate over the school’s decision to move back down to FCS play. In April, the Sun Belt informed the school it was dropping Idaho after the 2017 season. MORE
