NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss scored 20 points and No. 8 Gonzaga remained undefeated by holding off Tennessee 86-76 on Sunday. Gonzaga (11-0) hadn’t played since Dec. 10 and looked strong as the Bulldogs scored the first eight points and never trailed. They led at 27-6 on a jumper by Zach Collins with 12:06 left, 43-29 at halftime and 64-48 midway through the second half. MORE