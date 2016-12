BOISE – The longest-running cold weather college bowl game returns for its 20th year in Boise on Thursday, Dec. 22, and will feature a matchup between two teams on a roll with strong regular-season finishes. The Idaho Vandals (8-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) and Colorado State Rams (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West) will meet on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium with kickoff set for 5 p.m. Mountain Time. MORE