Spokane Chiefs Blog: Bumpy Road

RECAP OF 4 GAME WEEK WITH VICTORIA, KOOTENAY, VAN AND EVERETT…

With just two weeks left in the first half of the season, the Chiefs found themselves on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture as the team was 6 points back of Seattle and Portland for third in the U.S. Division and 5 points behind Victoria for the final playoff berth in the West. Spokane’s schedule for the next to last week wasn’t exactly ideal for the Chiefs either, as the team had to play 4 games in 5 nights, and 5 in 7 heading into next week. The good news for the team was the club welcomed back forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Markson Bechtold back from injuries, a much needed boost up front as Spokane took on some of the clubs they were chasing in the West.