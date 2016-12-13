SEATTLE — Sounders fans are gearing up for a big victory celebration Tuesday, expected to attract thousands of people to downtown Seattle.

The city has activated its Emergency Operations Center, and the Seattle Police Department said it’s staking steps to make sure everyone is safe.

Seattle police say they’ve been preparing for a parade since the Sounders made the playoffs weeks ago. Organizers said it’s hard to guess how many people will show up to Tuesday’s parade and rally, but they’re preparing for what could be up to 20,000 people.

