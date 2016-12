After history was made by Eastern Washington University senior Cooper Kupp, the Eagle defense established some of its own. Registering its first shutout in its last 102 games, third-ranked and No. 2 seeded EWU rolled past the 12th-ranked University of Richmond Spiders 38-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs Saturday (Dec. 10) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. MORE