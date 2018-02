Big tech and energy companies lead U.S. stocks sharply lower U.S. stocks fell sharply Friday, placing the market on track for its worst week in two years. Technology and energy stocks accounted for much of the broad slide, pulling the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 400 points. Several major companies including Exxon Mobil and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, sank after reporting weak earnings. […]

Yellen lands new job at Brookings Institution WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the nation’s central bank, got a boisterous send-off from Fed staff, but she isn’t taking any time off. After her last day at the Fed on Friday, she will start a new job Monday at the Brookings Institution. The Washington think tank announced […]

Kimberly School District hit with outbreak of whooping cough KIMBERLY, Idaho – Public health officials have reported an outbreak of whooping cough at multiple schools in a southern Idaho town. The Times-News reported the Kimberly School District on Monday was notified by the South Central Public Health District of multiple cases of the infectious disease, which can cause violent coughing fits and vomiting. In […]

Kootenai County deputies find 58 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 70-year-old man after deputies found 58 pounds of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop Thursday. Deputy Nate Nelson at 11:30 a.m. initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near state Highway 3 for a traffic infraction. The driver of the vehicle, Michael A. Campbell, told deputies […]